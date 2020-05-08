Sections
News

SmartPesa accepted into Mastercard's Start Path

Friday 8 May 2020 15:37 CET | News

Singapore-based PSP SmartPesa has announced its acceptance into Mastercard’s programme, Start Path.

According to the press release, the company brings adjustments in merchant payment acceptance through SoftPOS, a range of POS hardware and payment gateway. Connecting to major payment hosts and Mastercard’s MPGS, the SmartPesa system allows acquirers to deploy multi-channel acceptance solutions both online and offline. Moreover, SmartPesa provides their enterprise customers the ability to embed payments into their workflows using a range of API integrations.

Additionally, merchants can use the mobile app to accept secure card, cardless, QR and cash payments. The app also provides a real time multi-channel payment history, while also serving as a financial record against which merchants can borrow.


More: Link


