|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Smartpay launches its BNPL service

Tuesday 16 November 2021 10:56 CET | News

Smartpay has launched its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service, which combines an all-in-one payment experience and interest free payment solution.

Smartpay is one of the first free of charge BNPL payment option for Japanese consumers who have credit cards. There are no sign-up fees, interest fees, settlement fees, or late charges. The payment experience is also Japan's first cross-merchant, cross-platform, and single-click checkout BNPL service, allowing consumers to checkout in as little as 10 seconds. The BNPL payment solution is simple to understand, structured on three equal installments over eight weeks.

For merchants, Smartpay also addresses key cost and administration pain points by covering all payment fraud risks and managing all consumer-led chargebacks. Smartpay integration has been built to reduce merchant integration time and therefore resource cost and can be integrated onto merchant websites in one day with SDKs and APIs. In addition, to help small and medium sized merchants, Apple Pay and Google Pay are automatically integrated into the Smartpay solution. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product launch, ecommerce, BNPL, API, Apple Pay, Google Pay
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Japan
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like