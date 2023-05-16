Smart secures USD 95 mln in series E funding

The latest round of funding brought investments from Aquiline, Chrysalis Investments, Barclays, DWS, and Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, among others.
This new injection of funding marks a continuous ascending trend in the company’s growth. In 2022 alone, Smart had a 65% increase in its revenue from the previous year. Following this round of founding, the company’s Assets Under Management (AUM), which are currently resting at USD 6,8 billion, are predicted to exceed USD 12,5 billion. Earlier this year, according to the Financial Times, Smart was one of Europe’s top companies experiencing high growth rates. The constant growth of the organisation has been linked to the demand for modern retirement savings platforms.
