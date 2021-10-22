Skrill USA augments digital wallet for iGaming

The first of several planned upgrades equips the Skrill wallet, which is tailored for iGaming, with all the features that players want, from instantly funding deposits and receiving payouts to a seamless user experience (UX).
With Paysafe's Q4 2020 research revealing that US sports bettors consider fast and frictionless payments the top factor when choosing an online sportsbook (and more important than brand reputation, odds, sports markets, and bonuses), Skrill USA has responded to support operators and their customers. For the NFL football season, it is easier for new and existing Skrill customers to register or log-in, fund their player account and start wagering.
Through Skrill, players can fund a wager direct from their bank account via instant online bank transfer, and also load funds to the wallet balance using a credit or debit card, and paysafecard or Paysafecash eCash solutions.
Payouts can be spent online and offline using the Skrill Visa Prepaid Card1, withdrawn directly as cash at an ATM or transferred into players’ linked bank accounts. Customers can also decide to invest their winnings directly into cryptocurrency through Skrill’s integrated crypto exchange feature.
