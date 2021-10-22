|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Skrill USA augments digital wallet for iGaming

Friday 22 October 2021 14:30 CET | News

US-based payment service provider Skrill has launched a product revamp to help gamers wager online with iGaming brands.

The first of several planned upgrades equips the Skrill wallet, which is tailored for iGaming, with all the features that players want, from instantly funding deposits and receiving payouts to a seamless user experience (UX).

With Paysafe's Q4 2020 research revealing that US sports bettors consider fast and frictionless payments the top factor when choosing an online sportsbook (and more important than brand reputation, odds, sports markets, and bonuses), Skrill USA has responded to support operators and their customers. For the NFL football season, it is easier for new and existing Skrill customers to register or log-in, fund their player account and start wagering. 

Through Skrill, players can fund a wager direct from their bank account via instant online bank transfer, and also load funds to the wallet balance using a credit or debit card, and paysafecard or Paysafecash eCash solutions. 

Payouts can be spent online and offline using the Skrill Visa Prepaid Card1, withdrawn directly as cash at an ATM or transferred into players’ linked bank accounts. Customers can also decide to invest their winnings directly into cryptocurrency through Skrill’s integrated crypto exchange feature.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: product upgrade, gambling, digital wallet, bank transfer, cryptocurrency
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like