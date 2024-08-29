Silverflow partners with Halo Dot

Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to supply businesses with a secure and efficient payment solution, combining Halo Dot’s SoftPOS application and Silverflow’s processing engine.
In addition, both financial institutions are expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.
Silverflow represents a company that focuses on payment processing technology, offering a direct connection to the card networks via an API. Its clients receive automatic updates and core features like 3D Secure network tokenisation, direct-to-card payouts, as well as access to payments data that traditional payments technology companies won’t provide.
Halo Dot’s SoftPOS technology is set to integrate with the Silverflow processing engine, which will deliver a robust, out-of-the-box service for customers who aim to launch SoftPOS tools and services. In addition, both financial institutions share a tech-first DNA, which will focus on driving development, innovation, and efficiency in the overall payment industry.
At the same time, the partnership is expected to develop a solution for clients and users to launch their own SoftPOS, with a pre-integrated tool that significantly reduces time-to-market. A streamlined L3 certification procedure means that SoftPOS systems can be certified compliant with card schemes much faster than usual, while the omnichannel capability means that users will have the possibility to combine Silverflow’s ecommerce capabilities with Halo Dot’s SoftPOS technology.
The shared vision and technology expertise is set to optimise the overall experience of customers, as the companies aim to deliver improved value and solutions.
