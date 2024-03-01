Sila and Trice augment real-time payments with ACHNow integration

Sila's ACHNow product combines RTP, FedNow, and their proprietary Instant Settlement product that allows all ACH transactions to be settled in real time. Businesses can submit a standard NACHA file and ACHNow will route each transaction to RTP or FedNow and if neither of those rails can support the transaction then Sila's Instant Settlement product is utilised to clear the transaction. Sila's ACHNow provides a single API integration to access multiple instant payment rails while delivering cost savings over wires or card transactions.
Trice's modern payments platform is designed to provide businesses and financial institutions with intelligent, fast, secure, easy, and cost-effective money transfer solutions that settle 24/7. The collaboration between Sila and Trice marks a significant step towards equipping businesses with the ability to effortlessly streamline their financial transactions and enhance overall customer satisfaction.
Officials from Sila said this partnership reflects their dedication to simplifying financial transactions and making money movement more accessible, reliable, and cost-effective for businesses of all sizes.
A notable advantage of the partnership is Trice's capacity to eliminate ACH R1s and R5s, significantly reducing costs, losses, fines, workload, and customer dissatisfaction stemming from insufficient funds and unauthorised debits. By harnessing the power of Trice's instant safeguards, businesses can enjoy lower risks, streamlined operations, enhanced accountability, and, most importantly, happier customers.
Key highlights of the partnership include:
Real-Time Availability: ACHNow is a 24/7/365 real-time payments platform that empowers businesses to securely request and receive expected funds around the clock. This accessibility ensures that businesses can access the funds they are owed when they need them, allowing for data-driven decisions at any hour;
In addition to the transformative partnership between Sila and Trice, businesses can look forward to a significant boost in their real-time payment capabilities through integration with FedNow and The Clearing House's RTP (Real-Time Payments) network.
The inclusion of FedNow and RTP enhances the partnership's ability to facilitate secure, instantaneous, and seamless fund transfers, ensuring businesses have a wide array of tools at their disposal to cater to their specific needs and preferences. This strategic alignment positions Sila and Trice as leaders in the real-time payments space, offering businesses an unprecedented level of choice and convenience in their financial operations.
Sila and Trice share a common vision of providing businesses with an exceptional experience when it comes to moving money efficiently and securely. The partnership will strengthen this commitment by leveraging Sila's expertise in fintech solutions and Trice's advanced payments platform.
Executives from Trice said they are happy to work with the team at Sila who continues to prove they are a staple in the modern banking ecosystem. With new faster payment systems becoming available, Sila is currently in a great position to create augmented payment experiences for customers. Together with Sila, they're excited to bring these groundbreaking solutions to businesses and financial institutions, further enhancing the financial ecosystem with the promise of smarter, faster, and more secure money movement.
