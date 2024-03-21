Subscribe
News

Shift4 partners with Atlante

Thursday 21 March 2024 14:48 CET | News

US-based payments processor Shift4 has announced its collaboration with Atlante, aiming to deliver a card-present payment solution for the latter’s EV charging stations. 

As per the information detailed in the press release, Shift4’s partnership with Atlante is set to provide a card-present payment solution for the latter’s Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations located across Southern Europe. By improving the EV charging payment process, the two companies intend to make green mobility and zero-emission driving more accessible, efficient, and convenient for consumers.

Considering that EV adoption across Europe increased substantially, the infrastructure in the region is still lagging, presenting complex and inconvenient payment experiences at existing charging stations. With a commitment to advancing the adoption of green mobility and zero-emission driving, Atlante partnered with Shift4 to ensure a simplified EV charging payment experience at each of its stations.

Shift4 – Atlante collaboration objectives

According to Shift4’s officials, the alliance with Atlante to enhance the EV charging ecosystem aligns with the company’s approach. As Atlante supports sustainable green technology, the two companies intend to work together to improve how individuals interact with and pay for EV charging across Southern Europe, assisting a more sustainable and technologically advanced future. As part of their collaboration, Atlante customers are set to benefit from a simplified payment process enabled by Shift4’s card-present acquiring services. Consumers will be able to pay for their EV charging by leveraging their preferred payment cards, with no company-specific apps or cards being required. By removing third-party fees associated with existing EV charging payment methods, Atlante and Shift4 plan to offer consumers price transparency and facilitate electric mobility adoption for a greener future.

Furthermore, representatives from Atlante underlined that partnering with Shift4 represented a strategic decision aligned with the company’s vision to improve the EV charging payment process, making it a simple and efficient experience. By utilising Shift4’s knowledge and technology in the payment ecosystem, Atlante is set to allow customers to charge with a convenient transaction process, solidifying the company’s commitment to enabling sustainable mobility. At the time of the announcement, the card-present payment solution for EV charging is live in Italy and France, with plans to extend to Spain and Portugal by early 2024.

Additionally, the collaboration supports Atlante’s expansion strategy, in which the company intends to create the largest EV charging network across Southern Europe, enabled by renewables and improved by energy storage and on-site photovoltaic. Atlante is part of NHOA Group, a global participant in energy storage and e-mobility, which develops technologies that allow the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility. Currently, Atlante plans to install 5,000 EV charging stations across Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal by 2025, and over 35,000 by 2030.

