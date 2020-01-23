Sections
News

Shell launches in-car fuel payments through UConnect Market

Wednesday 29 January 2020 15:13 CET | News

Shell has announced that Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram drivers will now be able to pay for fuel and services at Shell-branded sites across the US.

Thanks to the tie up with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ FCAU UConnect Market, the new ecommerce platform will help customers locate the nearest Shell gas station and pay for fuel and services through their in-vehicle infotainment systems, Nasdaq reports.

The Shell Pay & Save within UConnect Market will offer convenience and fuel reward savings. Customers can pay for fuel and get back on the road simply by adding payment information on Uconnect Market.

Shell will be bumping up rewards for “New Fuel Rewards” accounts, which will be entitled to receive instant gold status for the first six months and 5 additional cents per gallon in savings through 29 February 2020 on payments made via Uconnect Market. This will translate to total savings of 10 cents per gallon compared to the usual 5 cents per gallon for gold status members. Earnings for silver status members will increase to 8 cents per gallon from the usual 3 cents per gallon under the Fuel Rewards programme.

More: Link


