Shape Technologies partners with PXP

Friday 14 March 2025 13:26 CET | News

Shape Technologies, a payment platform provider, has partnered with PXP, a next-gen technology platform, to improve the way ISOs, ISCs, and payment facilitators go to market.

 

The partnership aims to address the challenges faced by ISOs, ISVs, and payfacs, enabling them to get to market faster and do so with optimised services in an ever-evolving market, while remaining compliant with industry standards.

Automating payment operations

The two companies will integrate to create a single, end-to-end solution that combines the customisation functionality and embedded process automation offered by the Shape platform with PXP’s range of payment capabilities and payment processing engine, delivered through PXP Unity.

Payment service providers will benefit from improved efficiency with automatic manual processes that save time and reduce operational costs, and customised front-end experiences that align with business brands and customer expectations. Additionally, by leveraging PXP’s payment processing engine, users can make simple and convenient transactions.

The solution is growing with businesses, enabling them to scale operations efficiently as they expand. Payment service providers can capitalise on the collaboration and take it to market under the white-label model, saving them time and money in self-build costs.

Shape Technologies is committed to giving its customers access to improved payment processing providers and expanding its reach into the UK, EU and the US. By combining its capabilities with PXP’s Unity, a recently released omnichannel platform, this partnership provides tools for ISOs, ISVs, and payment facilitators to evolve in a rapidly growing market. This enables their customer to launch and onboard merchants faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver better payment experiences.

The Shape platform’s modular architecture is built to support the daily operations of payment facilitators, encompassing merchant and transaction lifecycles. This aims to offer a complete solution, removing the complexity and cost of building a platform from scratch.


Source: Link


