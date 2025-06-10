Subscribe
Santander teams up with Worldpay to assist business banking and corporate customers

Tuesday 10 June 2025 11:57 CET | News

Santander UK has entered into a collaboration with Worldpay to allow its Business Banking and Corporate and Commercial Banking (CCB) customers to access the latter’s services. 

Through this partnership, Santander’s customers are set to be able to access Worldpay’s ecommerce capabilities and point-of-sale solutions. The two organisations have teamed up to offer improved merchant services for customers, leveraging advanced digital technology, focusing on equipping Santander customers with secure, scalable, and efficient merchant payment solutions.

Santander joins forces with Worldpay

How will the move support Santander’s customers?

When it comes to Santander Business Banking customers, the collaboration between Santander and Worldpay is set to provide them with a range of solutions for point-of-sale, ecommerce, and integrated payment needs. At the same time, Santander Corporate and Commercial Banking customers will benefit from dedicated ecommerce and implementation consultants to provide support and value-added services to meet their demands.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Santander UK underlined the financial institution’s commitment to offering solutions that allow customers to advance their operations and capabilities. The collaboration with Worldpay will provide UK customers with access to secure ways to accept payments, together with a suite of services that scale efficiency and enable them to expand their business. Moreover, Worldpay mentioned that both organisations are committed to speeding up the growth of the UK’s small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector by facilitating their digital transformation and offering them the necessary tools and technologies to meet consumer expectations. Additionally, the long-term agreement is set to open a new distribution channel with Santander to assist more businesses with the tools they need to drive growth.

Latest news from Santander

Back in January 2025, Santander initiated a review of its operations in the UK, two decades after acquiring Abbey National. The banking group was exploring at that time various strategic options, including the possibility of exiting the UK market. However, the review was at an early stage, and no formal decisions or announcements had been made at the time of writing.

Source: Link


Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, POS, merchant, digital payments, SMEs
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Santander, Worldpay
Countries: United Kingdom
