Santander partners with Amazon

Following this announcement, the card was developed with no annual fee and will not require customers to open a new bank account. The Amazon Visa is set to enable clients to earn rewards while shopping on and off Amazon.de, which can also be redeemed for purchases on the site.
In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.
Throughout this partnership, Amazon Visa clients will earn 1% rewards on Amazon.de purchases and 0.5% rewards on purchases when paying with their Amazon Visa elsewhere. Prime members will also be able to benefit from extra rewards, as they will earn 2% back from Amazon Visa spending on Amazon.de during select shopping events, which can include multiple services, such as Prime Day. At the same time, cardholders will have the possibility to pay for their purchases quickly, securely, and efficiently through Zinia, Santander's consumer finance platform, and they will be able to choose between full and revolving payments anytime.
The process of tracking accumulated rewards balance is easy as well, taking place through the Amazon Visa app, as well as the redemption of points at check-out on Amazon.de. Customers and clients will receive a sign-up bonus, which is expected to be credited to their first Amazon Visa monthly statement. Previous Amazon.de VISA Karten customers are currently eligible for a EUR 25 (Prime members) or EUR 15 (non-Prime) sign-up bonus when becoming an Amazon Visa customer. New users will also receive a EUR 15 (Prime) or EUR 10 (non-Prime) sign-up bonus.
The online banking solution for the card is available on the Amazon Visa mobile application and on the desktop. Amazon Visa will also gradually become available to more clients in the following weeks.
