News

Salt Edge joins openFinance Advisory Group & Board

Tuesday 23 March 2021 14:21 CET | News

Salt Edge has joined the Berlin’s openFinance Advisory Group & Board, a pan-European initiative aiming to shape the development and the adoption of PSD2 compliance in Europe. 

The advisory group aims to eliminate potential barriers and promote pan-European engagement and collaboration to foster adoption of openFinance framework API. Salt Edge has joined this community made up of Open Banking and third-party providers (TPPs) from Europe to discuss and consult on business, development, and technical matters linked to the applicability, availability, and evolution of the Berlin Group openFinance standards.

Salt Edge worked with both banks and TPPs from helping them to interact in the Open Banking framework. This experience helped Salt Edge discover which are the main pain points on both fronts and to share this expertise with the Open Banking community.


Keywords: Open Banking, Open Finance, PSD2, TPP, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Europe
