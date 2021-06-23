|
SACE, C2FO partner to support the growth of Italian SMEs in international markets

Wednesday 23 June 2021 14:56 CET | News

SACE, the Italian Export Credit Agency, and C2FO, an US-based fintech, have announced a partnership that is aimed at supporting the growth of Italian SMEs in international markets.

By matching supply and demand on a global scale, the collaboration framework will advocate the tools and solutions that SACE makes available to boost Italian SMEs’ exports.

To this end, C2FO will help in identifying foreign customers interested in SACE initiatives that support international trade projects for Italian companies. Specifically, C2FO will facilitate meetings with global players in the markets of interest.

SACE is a financial insurance company specialised in supporting the growth and development of Italian businesses and the Italian economy through a range of tools and solutions that aim to improve competitiveness in Italy and worldwide.


Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: Italy
