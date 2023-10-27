Rvvup launches Payment Links

Rvvup Pay Links provides online businesses with an increasingly fast and secure way to create, share, and get paid through payment methods of the likes of cards or Pay by Bank, with 75% of payment links being paid within one day of receipt.
Per the information detailed in the press release, businesses can leverage Rvvup Pay Links to request payments from their customers in the ways they find most convenient, including email, SMS, and WhatsApp, among others, so as to empower merchants and their buyers alike with more choice. Rvvup Pay Links provides buyers with their preferred payment methods, whether it’s cards or Pay by Bank, helping supercharge conversion and customer satisfaction, while concomitantly enabling merchants to save as much as 80% on fees.
Key benefits of the Rvvup Pay Links service include the following:
Fees. Businesses can reduce their fees significantly whenever customers pay by leveraging Pay by Bank.
Immediate. There is no requirement for any integration, shopping cart, or point-of-sale system, as Payment Links can be shared in an instant manner with customers wherever they are, be it via email, SMS, WhatsApp, or others.
Increased security. Orders are processed with the most up-to-date security, helping ensure compliance and safeguarding sensitive payment data.
Furthermore, when making use of Rvvup Pay Links, online businesses are enabled with visibility over all transactions across different payment methods, from links and from their website in a single interface, designed to help simplify reconciliation, together with access to key insights to optimise for conversion, basket size, and cost reduction.
The announcement also highlights that in an increasingly fragmented payments landscape, which McKinsey described as the Decoupled Era, choice at checkout is considered critical. Statistics showcase that more than 80% of shoppers abandon their cart if their preferred payment method is not available, and Rvvup Payment Links aims to eliminate this obstacle, providing increased conversion with an expedited experience.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions