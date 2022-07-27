Subscribe
Rubicon receives principal member status from Mastercard

Wednesday 27 July 2022 13:05 CET | News

Albania-based fintech Rubicon has expanded its collaboration with Mastercard, becoming a principal member as a payment technology company.

Becoming a principal member means that Rubicon can work directly with Mastercard. The license allows Rubicon to offer issuing of payment cards and acquiring activities for merchants and ATMs. The announcement also signifies the next milestone in Rubicon’s journey to simplify digital banking services through access to digital payments, ecommerce, investments, and innovative financial services. Rubicon is present in the market with the Pago solution.

Rubicon’s officials stated that their product, Pago, will augment the way their customers manage their finances. The focus is on convenience and allowing clients to have total control of one’s personal finances at the palm of their hand. Their partnership with Mastercard will enable them to increase their value proposition.

Commenting on the news, representatives from Mastercard stated that the company is partnering and investing in fintech ventures, who shape not only the future of digital payments, but also are able to meet the demands of the consumer centric world of tomorrow, globally and locally. They are happy to welcome Rubicon in the Mastercard ecosystem, a fintech also selected by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in their StarVenture Scaling programme as identified with increased potential in Albania.


