Rubicon receives principal member status from Mastercard

Becoming a principal member means that Rubicon can work directly with Mastercard. The license allows Rubicon to offer issuing of payment cards and acquiring activities for merchants and ATMs. The announcement also signifies the next milestone in Rubicon’s journey to simplify digital banking services through access to digital payments, ecommerce, investments, and innovative financial services. Rubicon is present in the market with the Pago solution.
Rubicon’s officials stated that their product, Pago, will augment the way their customers manage their finances. The focus is on convenience and allowing clients to have total control of one’s personal finances at the palm of their hand. Their partnership with Mastercard will enable them to increase their value proposition.
Commenting on the news, representatives from Mastercard stated that the company is partnering and investing in fintech ventures, who shape not only the future of digital payments, but also are able to meet the demands of the consumer centric world of tomorrow, globally and locally. They are happy to welcome Rubicon in the Mastercard ecosystem, a fintech also selected by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in their StarVenture Scaling programme as identified with increased potential in Albania.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions