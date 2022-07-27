Routable rolls out cross-border payments facilitating payouts scaling

Routable's cross-border payments offering enables companies to pay a growing global network of third parties, permitting them to expand their business globally while also onboarding new vendors and contractors. This is beneficial for rapidly-growing companies that are looking for the right global payouts solution to take them from 1000's to 100,000's of payments a month.
Company officials explained that they work with companies that are scaling rapidly, with an increasing need to pay gig workers and vendors around the globe. This is particularly important for businesses in the growing gig economy and marketplace spaces. Now, companies can rely on one seamless payout experience for both their domestic and global payout needs and continue to grow their network of vendors and gig workers.
Key highlights of Routable's cross-border payments include:
Simplified global payouts – An automated solution for both domestic and global payouts, eliminating the need for multiple payment systems;
Complete global coverage to over 220 countries and territories with flexible payment options, including International ACH and SWIFT;
Payouts experience for finance, operations, and engineering teams with multiple options including handling payouts straight from the dashboard, a no-code CSV upload feature, or build the payouts experience with a REST API;
Routable handles syncing bill and payment details so customers can focus on global expansion;
Routable onboards vendors globally straight from the dashboard in seconds.
