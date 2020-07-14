Sections
News

Robinhood secures additional USD 320 mln in Series F funding round

Tuesday 14 July 2020 13:48 CET | News

US-based investment platform Robinhood has extended its Series F funding round with another USD 320 million, bringing the total raised so far to USD 600 million. 

At the beginning of May 2020 Robinhood raised USD 280 million in the first part of this Series F funding round. The top-up to the round came from new investors IVP, who have invested in the likes of Dropbox, Twitter, Klarna, and TransferWise, and TSG Consumer Partners. The latest round of funding now puts the fintech’s valuation at around the USD 8.6 billion mark, up from the USD 8.3 billion valuation it gained in May 2020. 

In April 2020, Robinhood pushed back its anticipated UK launch after having announced in November 2019 that it was due to launch in Q1 of 2020. According to a spokesperson for the fintech, the delay was not as a result of Covid-19 or the recent outages Robinhood had experienced. 

More: Link


Keywords: Robinhood, funding, Series F, investment platform, fintech, US, IVP, Dropbox, Twitter, Klarna, TransferWise, TSG Consumer Partners
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
Banking & Fintech

