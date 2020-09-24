|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Robinhood raises USD 660 mln in latest funding round

Thursday 24 September 2020 15:14 CET | News

Robinhood, the financial technology startup popularising trading among millennials, has increased its latest funding round from investors to USD 660 million.

According to FOX Business, the new fundraising is an extension of the Series G round which was announced in August 2020, when D1 Capital Partners invested USD 200 million in the company, and will give Robinhood an USD 11.7 billion valuation, representatives said.

The new cash is coming from new and existing investors in Robinhood, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, DST Global, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital, and D1 Capital Partners.

Robinhood's latest fundraise will take the amount of capital it has raised from investors in 2020 to around USD 1.25 billion, and the total amount of capital secured to more than USD 2 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon PitchBook data.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Robinhood, funding, startup, financial technology, millennials, fintech
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like