Robinhood raises USD 660 mln in latest funding round

Robinhood, the financial technology startup popularising trading among millennials, has increased its latest funding round from investors to USD 660 million.
According to FOX Business, the new fundraising is an extension of the Series G round which was announced in August 2020, when D1 Capital Partners invested USD 200 million in the company, and will give Robinhood an USD 11.7 billion valuation, representatives said.
The new cash is coming from new and existing investors in Robinhood, including Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, DST Global, Ribbit Capital, 9Yards Capital, and D1 Capital Partners.
Robinhood's latest fundraise will take the amount of capital it has raised from investors in 2020 to around USD 1.25 billion, and the total amount of capital secured to more than USD 2 billion, according to Reuters calculations based upon PitchBook data.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions