RoadSync extends payment methods for the supply chain

Wednesday 20 July 2022 14:58 CET | News

US-based digital payments platform RoadSync has launched its direct payment solution, streamlining transactions between players in the supply chain.

RoadSync’s direct payment solution streamlines the transaction between the broker/carrier and the warehouse merchant while lessening the burden on the driver. The end-to-end solution increases efficiency for drivers by 75% via payment automation, as per the press release.

Streamlining an existing payment process, a driver provides its cell phone number when arriving at a RoadSync Checkout Merchant to make and authorise a pre-approved payment from their broker/carrier using RoadSync Advance.

RoadSync continues to augment payment solutions, giving those across the logistics supply chain the ability to pay and accept payments based on industry standard payment methods. By building partnerships and integrating with players like WEX and Comdata, RoadSync’s flexible and connected digital payments platform removes payment barriers ensuring financial transactions occur quickly and seamlessly.

For brokers and carriers, enhanced payment methods, like direct payments, allow for greater payment control, fraud elimination, automatic receipt capture, and driver delay minimisation. Warehouses benefit from faster payment processing, fewer dock door delays, and reduced requests for lost receipts, according to RoadSync.


