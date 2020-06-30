Sections
News

Resurs Bank partners with Nordic API Gateway for payment intiation services

Tuesday 30 June 2020 14:05 CET | News

Open banking platform Nordic API Gateway has announced its latest partnership with Nordic niche bank, Resurs Bank, creating new solutions with account aggregation and payment initiation.

With a customer base of approximately six million people across Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland, Resurs Bank is a niche bank with extensive experience in developing payment and financing solutions for both retailers and their customers.

With the banking industry in rapid transition due to modernised customer behaviour and increased competition from new types of companies, Resurs Bank believes that leveraging on the opportunities that open banking brings is crucial to keep delivering the new  market solutions and stay ahead of the competition.

With access to financial data and account-to-account payments from Nordic API Gateway, Resurs Bank will be able to optimise the customer experience across the Nordics.


Keywords: Resurs Bank, Nordic API Gateway, payment intiation, Open Banking, financing
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Denmark
