News

Remitter partners with Visa

Wednesday 17 November 2021 15:28 CET | News

US-based digital communications platform Remitter has announced its partnership with the Visa Ready fintech enablement certification programme.

The Visa Ready programme enables partners to accelerate their growth by providing certification guidelines and access to Visa products and go-to-market expertise. The programme will allow Remitter to differentiate its solution, establish trust with potential clients and expand its business with the Visa Ready seal of approval.

Remitter will also be able to leverage more partnership opportunities by ensuring its solution meets Visa standards and global payments regulations. Remitter's technology aims to increase the success rate of collections, shorten time-to-payment, reduce the cost of collections, and improve the overall consumer experience.


