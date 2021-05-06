|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Remitly hires banks preparing for initial IPO

Friday 7 May 2021 15:36 CET | News

Remitly has hired investment banks to prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York in 2021, being said it could value the company at around USD 5 billion.

Goldman Sachs Group, J.P. Morgan, and Barclays have been hired for the listing, which is expected to take place in the second half of 2021, according to Reuters.

Remitly is backed by investment companies including Generation Investment Management, the family office of Amazon, and PayU, a unit of Prosus.

Remittances are a big part of the global economy. Some USD 548 billion was transferred by overseas workers to low-and middle-income countries in 2019, according to World Bank data. In some countries such as Tonga, Haiti and Lebanon, remittance inflows account for more than a third of gross domestic product (GDP).


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: remittance, IPO, banks, JP Morgan, Barclays, Amazon
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like