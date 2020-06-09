Sections
News

Regtech and payment companies Austreme, Acqra to support Asia Digital Bank

Tuesday 9 June 2020 10:12 CET | News

Asia Digital Bank Corporation (ADBC), which is bidding for a wholesale digital banking licence in Singapore, has signed an agreement with regtech and payment companies Austreme and Acqra.

The three companies will conduct close collaboration on regulatory technology (regtech), online payment, big data analytics, cyber forensics. The application consortium of ADBC has a diversified shareholder background of both private and China state-owned enterprises.

It aims to provide financial services for SMEs in Singapore by leveraging financial technology such as data analysis, blockchain, artificial intelligence, etc., and to promote the business development, trade connectivity and financial support of SMEs.

In addition, ADBC will focus on inclusive finance and green finance practices to create a regional flagship digital bank in Singapore. Austreme is a regulatory technology company specialising in ecommerce related risk management and compliance monitoring services, plus in anti-transaction laundering and ecommerce store monitoring.

Acqra is a fintech company specialising in ecommerce payment services; from merchant e-KYC to facilitating payment transactions to fraud and dispute management and prevention.

Keywords: Regtech, payment company, Austreme, Acqra, Asia Digital Bank, partnership, banks, compliance
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: China
