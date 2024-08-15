Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

RealPage and Flex partnership on rent payments

Thursday 15 August 2024 13:05 CET | News

US-based provider of AI-enabled software platforms for real estate RealPage has selected Flex as its preferred technology provider for flexible rent payments.

 

RealPage has selected Flex as its preferred technology provider for flexible rent payments.

This strategic partnership expands on RealPage’s existing integration, providing their customers with the capability to enable Flex as a payment option for residents within LOFT, RealPage’s next-generation resident portal and app.

Enabling instalment payments for rent bills

High demand for payment flexibility was shown in a June 2024 US survey conducted by Flex of more than 2,000 renters, revealing that 93% are interested in flexible payment schedules instead of paying in full once a month.

Flex’s mobile application will allow residents to split their rent bill into smaller, more manageable payments while ensuring property managers receive their full rent payment due on time. With over USD 8 billion in annual rent payments processed, Flex has become a trusted partner to property managers who offer the solution across more than 6 million rental units.

For property managers, offering flexible rent payments has proven an effective way to boost NOI (net operating income), improve resident retention, facilitate timely payments, and stand out in a competitive rental market. Through this technology partnership, RealPage multifamily customers can offer their residents a convenient alternative to traditional payment methods. With Flex, residents can better align their rent payments with their pay cycles, introducing flexibility that makes paying rent easier to manage and less financially stressful.

Flex integration is available now and will be significantly enhanced with LOFT in the months following this announcement. Property managers can enable this amenity for their residents in less than 24 hours with no implementation work or additional cost.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: instalment payments, online payments, partnership, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Flex, RealPage
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Flex

|

RealPage

|
Discover all the Company news on Flex and other articles related to Flex in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like