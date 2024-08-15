RealPage and Flex partnership on rent payments

This strategic partnership expands on RealPage’s existing integration, providing their customers with the capability to enable Flex as a payment option for residents within LOFT, RealPage’s next-generation resident portal and app.
High demand for payment flexibility was shown in a June 2024 US survey conducted by Flex of more than 2,000 renters, revealing that 93% are interested in flexible payment schedules instead of paying in full once a month.
Flex’s mobile application will allow residents to split their rent bill into smaller, more manageable payments while ensuring property managers receive their full rent payment due on time. With over USD 8 billion in annual rent payments processed, Flex has become a trusted partner to property managers who offer the solution across more than 6 million rental units.
For property managers, offering flexible rent payments has proven an effective way to boost NOI (net operating income), improve resident retention, facilitate timely payments, and stand out in a competitive rental market. Through this technology partnership, RealPage multifamily customers can offer their residents a convenient alternative to traditional payment methods. With Flex, residents can better align their rent payments with their pay cycles, introducing flexibility that makes paying rent easier to manage and less financially stressful.
Flex integration is available now and will be significantly enhanced with LOFT in the months following this announcement. Property managers can enable this amenity for their residents in less than 24 hours with no implementation work or additional cost.
