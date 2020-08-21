Sections
Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Railsbank to buy UK-based Wirecard Card Solutions

Friday 21 August 2020 11:42 CET | News

Wirecard has found a buyer for its UK division Wirecard Card Solutions in competitor Railsbank, according to Sifted.

Wirecard announced in June 2020 that it was unable to locate USD 2 bln worth of cash in its trust accounts, causing the company once valued at USD 13 bln to collapse into bankruptcy.

As a result, German administrators were called in to sell off key assets like its UK entity, Wirecard Card Solutions (WCS), which once settled card payments for 70 fintech clients including Revolut, Pockit, Soldo and Curve.

Railsbank, a banking and payments infrastructure-provider, will now acquire WCS’ remaining assets, clients and a number of employees.  Railsbank now joins an army of around 140 potential buyers reported to have been in talks to buy Wirecard’s various divisions.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Wirecard, Railsbank, acquisition, card solutions
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more






Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like