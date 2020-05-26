Raiffeisen Bank International announces Elevator Lab with new set-up

While in the past the search for fintechs from all over the world was conducted centrally from Vienna and the subsidiary banks focused on their local fintech ecosystems, this time they play a more active role in the global search.
In 2020 they organise their own Elevator Lab programs on specific topics in their countries: they are fully involved in the scouting process and selecting the most promising solutions to be tested locally. For example, the subsidiary banks in Romania and Bulgaria are now starting with the topics of Advanced Analytics as well as customer loyalty programs and are worldwide inviting fintechs with corresponding solutions to apply.
Only a little later, the head office in Vienna will be looking for fintechs to help large companies integrate payment systems and use customer data more efficiently. Further subsidiary banks will conduct their Elevator Lab programs during 2020. In addition, RBI's subsidiary banks continue to organise local Elevator Lab Challenges for later stage fintechs and Elevator Lab Bootcamps especially for early-stage start-ups.
