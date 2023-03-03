Raiffeisen and myPOS partner to augment payment in Hungary

Raiffeisen customers in Hungary can now take advantage of the myPOS platform and get paid across all channels: in-store, online, and on the go.
As a result of the unconventional partnership, everyone with a Raiffeisen account can immediately start using myPOS tools to accept payments, see transactions in real time and settle funds in a Raiffeisen account free of charge. Bank clients can also benefit from special POS terminal prices.
Raiffeisen Hungary has stepped up to assist every business that wants access to innovative payment tools. As a result, on top of Raiffeisen’s banking services, SMEs in Hungary can now access solutions such as affordable, easy-to-use POS terminals, integrated mobile payments, and myPOS Online – the latest tool of the myPOS ecosystem, allowing people to build their ecommerce business in a few clicks and only pay a small fee when making a sale.
Officials from myPOS said that as consumer preferences are shifting toward contactless payments, businesses in Hungary require convenient payment solutions more than ever. Raiffeisen Hungary is one step ahead, by joining forces with myPOS to introduce a fintech solution suitable for every small business.
Raiffeisen bank account holders can also get access to Android POS terminals, an App Market providing them with integrated business apps and tools like payment links, ecommerce plugins, and the outstanding myPOS online checkout. The bank, which has been operating in Hungary for more than 30 years, is offering a completely remote onboarding process for resident companies.
