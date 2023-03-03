Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Raiffeisen and myPOS partner to augment payment in Hungary

Friday 3 March 2023 14:29 CET | News

UK-based fintech myPOS has partnered with Raiffeisen Bank to augment businesses in Hungary though innovative payment technology.

 

 

Raiffeisen customers in Hungary can now take advantage of the myPOS platform and get paid across all channels: in-store, online, and on the go.

UK-based fintech myPOS has partnered with Raiffeisen Bank to augment businesses in Hungary though innovative payment technology.

Enhancing payment acceptance

As a result of the unconventional partnership, everyone with a Raiffeisen account can immediately start using myPOS tools to accept payments, see transactions in real time and settle funds in a Raiffeisen account free of charge. Bank clients can also benefit from special POS terminal prices.

Raiffeisen Hungary has stepped up to assist every business that wants access to innovative payment tools. As a result, on top of Raiffeisen’s banking services, SMEs in Hungary can now access solutions such as affordable, easy-to-use POS terminals, integrated mobile payments, and myPOS Online – the latest tool of the myPOS ecosystem, allowing people to build their ecommerce business in a few clicks and only pay a small fee when making a sale.

Responding to market needs

Officials from myPOS said that as consumer preferences are shifting toward contactless payments, businesses in Hungary require convenient payment solutions more than ever. Raiffeisen Hungary is one step ahead, by joining forces with myPOS to introduce a fintech solution suitable for every small business.

Raiffeisen bank account holders can also get access to Android POS terminals, an App Market providing them with integrated business apps and tools like payment links, ecommerce plugins, and the outstanding myPOS online checkout. The bank, which has been operating in Hungary for more than 30 years, is offering a completely remote onboarding process for resident companies.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, ecommerce, POS, fintech, Acquirer
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: myPOS, Raiffeisen
Countries: Hungary
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

myPOS

|

Raiffeisen

|
Discover all the Company news on myPOS and other articles related to myPOS in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like