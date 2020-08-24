Sections
News

Radius Bank selects Currencycloud for cross-border payments

Monday 24 August 2020 14:20 CET | News

Radius Bank, a US-based online bank, has selected Currencycloud, a B2B cross-border payments provider, to offer its clients the ability to send money to more than 180 countries.

Following increased customer demand for international wire transfers for both their own clients and their Banking-as-a-Service partners, Radius sought to find a solution that could be quickly integrated. Using Currencycloud’s APIs means Radius Bank can send outgoing payments to international destinations they were unable to reach before on behalf of their clients.

Radius Bank clients can now take advantage of this service by contacting Radius Bank customer service team. Currencycloud has a global, multi-currency account infrastructure that supports customers to collect, convert, pay, and manage multiple currencies, anywhere in the world. Launched in 2012, Currencycloud has processed more than USD 65 bln to over 180 countries, according to the official presss release, working with banks and fintechs around the world.


