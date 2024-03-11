Rabobank partners with dejamobile

Following this announcement, Rabobank’s Rabo SmartPin Android and iOS application will be integrated with ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants dejamobile’s white-label SoftPOS service, aiming to give traders the possibility to accept contactless payments directly on their smartphone devices.
In addition, the new contactless payment features of the Rabo SmartPin application are expected to extend Rabobank’s overall acquiring product portfolio for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as merchants that require highly mobile and versatile payment acceptance service.
dejamobile represents a European paytech company that provides its customers and clients with contactless payments, as its white-label digital transaction services are leveraged by multiple major banks, financial institutions, issuers, acquirers, fintechs, and prepaid program managers.
Throughout this partnership, merchants and traders will be given the possibility to simply and securely download the Rabo SmartPin application on their phones, whether they use an Android or iPhone. Following this process, businesses will need to activate the Tap to Pay on Android or iPhone solution through the use of Rabobank’s merchant dashboard, and begin accepting contactless payments.
The Tap to Pay service was developed in order to build on top of Rabobank’s already existing mPOS product, which was set to eliminate the need for a dedicated mobile PIN device for the payment procedure to take place. At the same time, with the addition of the Tap to Pay feature, the Rabo SmartPin application will be available for customers as a complete and safe cash register solution. The application was designed to also enable merchants to develop a product catalogue within the app, as well as to track their stock, link the application to multiple clients, and register cash payments.
Furthermore, following this initiative, both dejamobile and Rabobank will focus on making the latter’s Rabo SmartPin more accessible and safer for entrepreneurs, in order to make their business easier and improve the manner in which customers keep track of transactions and revenue. At the same time, the financial institutions will continue to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of their clients in an ever-evolving market, while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions