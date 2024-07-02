Qualpay and Aevi augment in-person payment solutions

By integrating Aevi’s open and cloud-based payment platform, Qualpay can now provide real-time data synchronisation between in-person transactions and ecommerce operations. This holistic view of transactions will empower businesses to make better and more efficient decisions, enhancing overall operational effectiveness.
Aevi’s platform brings full flexibility to Qualpay’s offerings. By leveraging the partner’s advanced payment orchestration capabilities, Qualpay can seamlessly integrate in-person payments data into their existing platform and offer their merchants and partners a single unified experience. This flexibility ensures that the latter’s customers can support independent software vendors (ISVs), catering to various business needs and consumer preferences.
Aevi’s technology and dedication to in-person payment innovation make them a suitable partner for Qualpay to solidify its position as a prominent player in payment processing and financial technology. As Qualpay continues to innovate and expand, this partnership marks a crucial milestone in its mission to deliver superior payment solutions.
Officials from Qualpay said that partnering with Aevi aligns with their mission to provide a comprehensive, seamless payment experience for their customers. This partnership is not only a step forward in their growth strategy but is setting a new standard in payment solutions. They look forward to delivering even more value to their merchants and partners as they expand their platform capabilities.
In a reply, representatives from Aevi said they are happy to team up with Qualpay on this journey. Their in-person payment orchestration platform is designed to provide the flexibility and scalability that modern businesses need, and they are confident that their partnership will drive significant value for Qualpay and their customers.
Aevi is a prominent in-person payment expert delivering innovation at the digital checkout. The company’s mission is to build a more open world, where anyone, anywhere, can take or make any kind of payment. As the in-person payments expert, they connect digital and in-person channels, orchestrate checkout flows, and set transaction data free.
Qualpay, is a technology-first payments platform. It simplifies and improves the payments process for merchants across a range of industries. Its comprehensive system addresses and resolves the payment challenges B2B and B2C businesses face, ensuring a stronger, more robust infrastructure that allows companies to focus on growing their business. Qualpay's reporting intelligence and data analytics allow customers to manage their payment finances quickly and efficiently, saving time and money.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
