Qashier launches Treats

Monday 15 July 2024 14:49 CET | News

Qashier has launched Treats, a payment-linked loyalty programme allowing customers to earn points by tapping and paying with their linked cards at any merchant under the Treats programme. 

 

According to a report highlighting the loyalty programme landscape in Asia Pacific, the top barriers for consumers to join include inconvenience when signing up (52%) and confusing rewards structures (50%). In an aim to help merchants solve this, Qashier has launched a loyalty solution powered by Treats that is quick, simple, and seamless.

As to the press release, to register for Treats, customers scan a QR code once to link their credit or debit card. Subsequently, shoppers can enjoy collecting points automatically at any Treats-participating merchant by simply tapping and paying. The collected Treats points can be redeemed to offset payments for the customer’s next visit to the same Treats merchants, with chain store merchants having the option to enable earning and redeeming points across their multistore. 
 

Treats loyalty programme 

Treats is available for QashierPOS and QashierPay merchants, allowing customers to make payments and earn points in-store. The QashierPay terminals with Treats enabled will allow merchants to conveniently view Treats customer profiles and points when accepting payments. With QashierPay launching in Thailand and the Philippines later this year, more customers and merchants across Southeast Asia will be able to enjoy the benefits of Treats. 

With the integration of Treats, Qashier’s products now offer POS software capabilities and embedded payment options across credit cards, mobile payments, ewallets, QR payments, online payments, and embedded loyalty solution to become a 3-in-1, unified smart POS for merchants. This allows merchants to streamline their operations into a single device that enables them to make seamless transactions and manage operations at an affordable cost. According to the official press release, the new Treats loyalty programme is free of charge and bundled in for QashierPOS and QashierPay merchants in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand till the end of 2024.

