Qashier launches Treats

According to a report highlighting the loyalty programme landscape in Asia Pacific, the top barriers for consumers to join include inconvenience when signing up (52%) and confusing rewards structures (50%). In an aim to help merchants solve this, Qashier has launched a loyalty solution powered by Treats that is quick, simple, and seamless.
As to the press release, to register for Treats, customers scan a QR code once to link their credit or debit card. Subsequently, shoppers can enjoy collecting points automatically at any Treats-participating merchant by simply tapping and paying. The collected Treats points can be redeemed to offset payments for the customer’s next visit to the same Treats merchants, with chain store merchants having the option to enable earning and redeeming points across their multistore.
