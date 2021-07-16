|
Profile Software launches new treasury platform

Friday 16 July 2021

Profile Software, an international financial solution provider, has announced the new version of its treasury platform Acumen.plus.

The upgraded, STP, real-time cloud-native platform delivers advanced UX and automation to the modern treasurer, globally.

Capitalising on international experience across 45 countries, Acumen.plus was developed to be the new Treasury system that helps users to check and validate mass deals’ imports using real time APIs. It offers functions for bulk uploads, allowing the monitoring of the process. Users can inspect and authorise uploaded deals before actual creation in the system.

A quick input facility is available for deals such as Money Market, Bond and FX spot deals. When deals are not executed in external trading platforms/systems but agreed non-electronically, Treasurers may still manually input them by entering only the key values in a special command line, thus saving time for more added value activities.


Keywords: product launch, treasury, API
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
