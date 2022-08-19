Subscribe
News

Pomelo secures USD 70 mln financing

Friday 19 August 2022 12:36 CET | News

US-based fintech startup Pomelo has raised USD 20 million in venture capital and a USD 50 million credit facility as part of its seed funding round.

 

The round was led by Founders Fund and A* Capital with participation from Afore Capital, The Chainsmokers, and The Weeknd, among others.

Pomelo’s platform combines consumer credit and money transfer with zero transfer fees. In partnership with Mastercard, Pomelo has developed a credit card that allows US customers to ‘allocate credit’ to their loved ones around the world.

It also offers customers the chance to build their credit history in the US with their existing remittance obligations. The company claims it had over 120,000 people sign up to its waitlist six months prior to its beta testing.

 

Growing interest in BNPL

More companies are looking to invest in BNPL and Atome Financial, has announced it received USD 100 million worth of debt facility from HSBC Singapore to boost its flexible deferred payments business across Asia.

The fintech is an umbrella business unit made up of BNPL platform Atome and digital lending platform Kredit Pintar, headquartered in Indonesia. It is a subsidiary of Singapore-based Unicorn Advance Intelligence Group.


More: Link


Pomelo

