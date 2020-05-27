Polish Bank Pekao rolls out finance solution for children, teaching them how to manage their money

PeoPay KIDS is a first banking solution addressing the needs of parents looking for assistance in educating their children about personal finances. The app, which was prepared entirely in-house by Pekao’s employees, is friendly for both children and parents.
As sometimes proper banking solutions for school-aged children lack, the bank has decided to create PeoPay KIDS in response to the needs of parents and children. Thanks to the app, children will gain new skills, which they will find useful in their adult life. Coach available in the app – Fox, Polish Zloty or European bison – will teach children basic terms and show them how to save and manage money efficiently.
Working principle of the app is very simple. Within the savings account Mój Skarb, children can create ‘money-boxes’ to save money for their own purposes and check how the collection is going. They can also transfer money from the free account Konto Przekorzystne or recharge their pre-paid mobile phones – in this case, parents always receive a request to approve the transaction. Additionally, there is a virtual coach function, who is providing children with tips and introducing them to the world of finance.
The app can be installed on the child’s smartphone, or if the child does not have one – on the parent’s device. Moreover, the child can have their own PeoPay KIDS payment card for the account Konto Przekorzystne (with one of six images). Thanks to it, the child will be able to pay for shopping and withdraw cash from ATMs. Limit of such a transaction is also set by the parent. The issuance and operation of the card is free of charge. By making contactless payments available to children, Pekao supports safe shopping without the need to touch the cash.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
World Trade Center
F-Tower 3rd Floor
Strawinskylaan 381
1077 XX Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2020 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions