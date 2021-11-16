|
Podium raises USD 201 mln in Series D funding

Tuesday 16 November 2021 10:26 CET | News

Podium, a communication and payments platform for local businesses, has raised USD 201 million in Series D funding.

The funding was led by YC Continuity with participation from Durable Capital Partners, Arpex Capital, Accel, Album VC, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Summit Partners, and Sorenson Capital. This latest round brings the company’s valuation to over USD 3 billion.

Podium is helping local businesses facilitate interactions with consumers, from text messaging, website chat, marketing campaigns, to payment transactions.

Additional funding will support Podium’s expansion to reach more local businesses all over the world as well as deeper investments to build out their payments, communications, and marketing technology. This includes supporting everything a local business may need to collect payments, manage all their communications with consumers, and create more personalised and effective marketing campaigns that drive conversations and revenue.


