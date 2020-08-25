Sections
News

Plastiq's card acceptance product Plastiq Accept is live

Thursday 27 August 2020 14:03 CET | News

Intelligent payment solutions provider Plastiq has announced that Plastiq Accept is now live and available to the public. 

Plastiq Accept’s payment acceptance features help businesses get paid faster and more reliably. Expanded to include capabilities previously only available through traditional and costly credit card acceptance products, Plastiq Accept enables businesses to accept credit card payments for free, without having to pay the typical 2.5-4% fee that traditional payment services providers charge. By offering a credit card payment option to their customers through Plastiq, businesses get paid on time and more reliably, unblocking cash flow in the supply chain and getting businesses moving forward again. 

Plastiq Accept’s offerings include reporting integration and a custom payment page and businesses can get up and running on Plastiq Accept with no paperwork, maintenance, infrastructure, or software integration required. Their customers can also benefit from early pay and bulk purchase discounts while earning rewards on their credit cards.

More: Link


Keywords: Plastiq, Plastiq Accept, intelligent payments, payment acceptance, card acceptance, credit card payments, credit cards, payments, cash flow, card payments, traditional payments, supply chain
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: United States
