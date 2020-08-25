Plastiq's card acceptance product Plastiq Accept is live

Plastiq Accept’s payment acceptance features help businesses get paid faster and more reliably. Expanded to include capabilities previously only available through traditional and costly credit card acceptance products, Plastiq Accept enables businesses to accept credit card payments for free, without having to pay the typical 2.5-4% fee that traditional payment services providers charge. By offering a credit card payment option to their customers through Plastiq, businesses get paid on time and more reliably, unblocking cash flow in the supply chain and getting businesses moving forward again.
