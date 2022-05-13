Plaid adds three partners to its Payment Partners Ecosystem

As a result, more vendors and merchants can leverage Open Banking in order to improve operations and lower costs.
Through these partnerships, Plaid embeds its Open Banking payments and account information services within partner companies’ respective payments platforms. With Open Banking capabilities embedded, merchants and vendors can offer account-to-account payments as an alternative payment method in their checkouts and streamline merchant and vendor onboarding or verification processes.
These partnerships are a part of Plaid’s Payment Partner Ecosystem, which incorporates over 50 providers across North America and Europe and offers a range of tools and services used to build improved digital payment journeys.
