phos, Elavon launch Tap to Pay solution in the US, Canada

Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in North America will be enabled with this solution to turn mobile devices into contactless payment terminals. Having been brought Tap to Pay into the North American market, ISOs using phos’ software-only POS solution will be able to accept on any NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet direct card payments, in a contactless, secure manner.
Depending on partner requirements, the cross-platform solution can be used either as standalone or embedded into an application, without there being a need for costly additional hardware, such as traditional chip and pin machines. Should a partner wish to use the company’s existing application, phos offers a scheme-certified application and there are a multitude of app-app and web-app integration options available.
Through this partnership, existing Elavon partners will have the option of expanding their acceptance capability to include a variety of contactless acceptance solutions.
The fintech is looking to expand into the North American market, this deal marking the first acquiring partnership in the area, with others to follow. In the US alone, 64 million merchants do not accept card payments. Having this reliance on legacy technology and a lack of affordable alternatives gives customers fewer payment options and businesses’ potential revenue in the region is also minimised.
The partnership with Evalon aims to bring softPoS technology to merchants across the United States and Canada, phos officials having stated that they are looking forward to working with ISOs in the North America region who wish to deploy software point of sale technology and offer them a solution that is applicable across a wide range of devices and mobile operating systems. Furthermore, as per the press release, phos has planned additional acquirer connections over the next months in an aim to reach more merchants across the region.
As of now, phos has 14 certified acquirer connections globally and is looking to increase this number to meet the needs of tier one providers and requirements in each market, with additional acquiring certifications, momentarily in progress, to be announced by the end of 2022.
The software point of sale (softpos) orchestrator was established in 2018 and helps legacy technology providers and financial institutions alike bring tap to pay solutions to market. Offering rapid digital deployments, it can be used on any NFC-enabled mobile device and by any bank or acquirer. The company is a payment technology provider licensed to operate globally and is certified by Visa and Mastercard for functionality and security; phos is available in the GooglePlay store.
