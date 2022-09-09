Pecunpay offers instant money transfers and payments through Mastercard Send

The Mastercard Send service platform enables secure, near real-time payments to Mastercard cards around the world. In this way, users improve their money transfer options, being faster and with a, augmented user experience.
The main benefits of Mastercard Send include:
Speed: practically immediate;
Accessibility: at any time of the day, to Mastercard cards around the world;
Reach: from a Pecunpay account or card to a debit, credit or prepaid Mastercard;
Security: offers tools and capabilities for fraud prevention and regulatory management.
Pecunpay is an electronic money institution supervised by the Bank of Spain and registered with CSB code 6707. E-Money institutions provide customers with personalised solutions for their means of payment programmes, giving them legal coverage and technology through integration processes based on APIs, and respecting the business idea and image in a white label model.
