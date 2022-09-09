Subscribe
News

Pecunpay offers instant money transfers and payments through Mastercard Send

Friday 9 September 2022 11:00 CET | News

Spain-based fintech Pecunpay has enabled money transfers and instant payments to Mastercard cards with Mastercard’s Send service.

 

The Mastercard Send service platform enables secure, near real-time payments to Mastercard cards around the world. In this way, users improve their money transfer options, being faster and with a, augmented user experience. 


The main benefits of Mastercard Send include:

  • Speed: practically immediate;

  • Accessibility: at any time of the day, to Mastercard cards around the world;

  • Reach: from a Pecunpay account or card to a debit, credit or prepaid Mastercard;

  • Security: offers tools and capabilities for fraud prevention and regulatory management.


Who can use the service?

All Pecunpay customers will be able to benefit from the Mastercard Send service through the implementation of the API that PecunPay will make available, enabling access to 2 million accounts. These accounts will be able to send money immediately, as well as instant payments, anywhere in the world and with the security offered by the Mastercard solution.
Pecunpay's strategy for 2022.

The Mastercard Send service is part of the commercial and services strategy that Pecunpay is implementing, which includes instant money transfers, travel insurance, life insurance, and others, incentive and loyalty programmes, improvement in the management of communications and notifications, cash transactions and, of course, the possibility of digitising cards for mobile payment through Apple Pay and Google Pay. In addition, new deferred payment products through BNPL entities are expected in 2022.

More information on Pecunpay

Pecunpay is an electronic money institution supervised by the Bank of Spain and registered with CSB code 6707. E-Money institutions provide customers with personalised solutions for their means of payment programmes, giving them legal coverage and technology through integration processes based on APIs, and respecting the business idea and image in a white label model.


