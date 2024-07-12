Subscribe
News

Payzli POS is now available on Visa Acceptance Platform

Friday 12 July 2024 14:51 CET | News

US-based paytech Payzli has partnered with Visa to offer next-gen POS tech with improved transactions, security, and advanced features to service-based businesses.

 

Through Payzli's work with Visa, Payzli is getting ready to launch their innovative point of sale. The Payzli POS rollout marks a significant advancement in POS technology, offering seamless in-person and online payment processing solutions for service-based businesses.

By working with the Visa Acceptance Platform, Payzli's merchants can access a host of features to enhance their payment experience and drive business growth. These include:  

  • Tap to Phone & contactless: With Payzli POS's Tap to Phone integration, merchants can effortlessly convert an Android device into a payment terminal;

  • PAX hardware integration: Seamless integration with PAXBiz smart terminals, offering user-friendly and highly secure payment devices compliant with PCI PTS 5.X;

  • Advanced tokenization: Payzli POS supports advanced network tokenization, enabling various biometric, unattended, and AI-enabled use cases;

  • Enhanced security: Leverage Visa's top-tier fraud prevention tools for added security for businesses and customers.

Officials from Payzli said their POS is augmenting the payment landscape. It offers simplicity and innovation to service-based businesses. Their successful partnership with Visa has accelerated transactions, enhancing security and convenience for merchants. Payzli is not just a payment processor, but payments ally in the digital economy, equipping businesses with advanced tools for success.

Upgrading business with advanced POS solutions

Payzli brings a frictionless payment experience across service verticals, enhancing customer engagement at every stage of the transaction lifecycle - from the time of booking to checkout and review.

This comprehensive feature set equips service-oriented businesses with everything they need for operational optimisation and sustainable growth. It covers a wide range of functionalities, from payment processing and scheduling to AI integration. Moreover, it includes marketing automation and reporting tools, providing a robust toolkit for service-based business owners.

Payzli POS was designed with the modern entrepreneur in mind. It simplifies day-to-day operations, offering an intuitive experience, setting a new standard for business management and payment processing solutions.


More: Link


Payzli

Visa

