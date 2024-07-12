Payzli POS is now available on Visa Acceptance Platform

Through Payzli's work with Visa, Payzli is getting ready to launch their innovative point of sale. The Payzli POS rollout marks a significant advancement in POS technology, offering seamless in-person and online payment processing solutions for service-based businesses.
By working with the Visa Acceptance Platform, Payzli's merchants can access a host of features to enhance their payment experience and drive business growth. These include:
Tap to Phone & contactless: With Payzli POS's Tap to Phone integration, merchants can effortlessly convert an Android device into a payment terminal;
PAX hardware integration: Seamless integration with PAXBiz smart terminals, offering user-friendly and highly secure payment devices compliant with PCI PTS 5.X;
Advanced tokenization: Payzli POS supports advanced network tokenization, enabling various biometric, unattended, and AI-enabled use cases;
Enhanced security: Leverage Visa's top-tier fraud prevention tools for added security for businesses and customers.
Officials from Payzli said their POS is augmenting the payment landscape. It offers simplicity and innovation to service-based businesses. Their successful partnership with Visa has accelerated transactions, enhancing security and convenience for merchants. Payzli is not just a payment processor, but payments ally in the digital economy, equipping businesses with advanced tools for success.
Payzli brings a frictionless payment experience across service verticals, enhancing customer engagement at every stage of the transaction lifecycle - from the time of booking to checkout and review.
This comprehensive feature set equips service-oriented businesses with everything they need for operational optimisation and sustainable growth. It covers a wide range of functionalities, from payment processing and scheduling to AI integration. Moreover, it includes marketing automation and reporting tools, providing a robust toolkit for service-based business owners.
Payzli POS was designed with the modern entrepreneur in mind. It simplifies day-to-day operations, offering an intuitive experience, setting a new standard for business management and payment processing solutions.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions