PayU partners with Google Pay to facilitate faster online transactions

Wednesday 18 December 2024 13:39 CET | News

PayU has announced its partnership with Google Pay in order to facilitate secure and fast online transactions for customers in the Colombian market. 

Following this announcement, the integration provides users and customers with an optimised payment experience, allowing faster and safer transactions. 

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well. 

More information on the PayU x Google Pay integration

Throughout this initiative, Google Pay will simplify the payment experience by securely storing card information on its servers and leveraging tokens for each transaction. This system will also allow a payment token to be sent to the user’s device, which then will be converted into card information before communicating with the bank. Due to this technology, customers will have the possibility to make transactions in just a few clicks, while online stores will benefit from a secure experience. 

Included in the key benefits of the integration is a simplified payment process, as Google Pay will optimise the client experience and boost conversion rate, as well as allow users to complete transactions in just two clicks. The integration also responds to the needs of clients and businesses for optimised tools that can make the payment process more simple and more efficient. 

Google Pay and PayU's encryption and tokenisation technology is expected to protect financial information by preventing the transmission of sensitive data and reducing the risk of fraud. In addition, with the integration of Google Pay, PayU will offer Colombian consumers a modern, secure, and efficient payment experience that allows quick transactions without complications, protects financial information, and provides enhanced convenience across any device.


Source: Link


