PayU acquires Ding and invests in Colombia-based 'superapp' Treinta

Notably, both are based in Colombia but provide services across the Latin America region. For PayU and Prosus (its parent company), the deals are significant for two main reasons.
First, they are helping Prosus tap into what continues to be a fast-growing market. The company quotes figures from the US Department of Commerce that estimate Colombia alone to have the fifth largest ecommerce market in Latin America, which as a region is projected to reach 260.2 million digital shoppers by the end of 2022, overtaking the US, with USD 167.81 billion in purchases.
Second, the move speaks to how PayU and Prosus are looking to add more diversification to its investment base. It’s a development considering its proximity to Prosus reevaluating investments in other regions, specifically the state of Russia, including a USD 770 million write-down in March 2022 of its investment in social network VK.
PayU describes Ding as a payments app, providing businesses that use it with facilities to accept payments by debit card, credit, QR Codes, and other methods. It also provides the ability to sell phone recharges, pins, digital content, and more.
The Treinta investment, meanwhile, is a USD 46 million round along with participation also from other investors. Treinta had previously participated in a Y Combinator batch, and backers of the company in its USD 14.3 million in seed round in 2021 included YC and Levels Up Ventures. Treinta, which means ‘thirty’ in Spanish, is not disclosing its valuation, and PayU also declined to comment on the figure.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2022 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions