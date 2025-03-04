Subscribe
News

Paytm partners with RBL Bank to offer card machines and Soundbox

Tuesday 4 March 2025 08:53 CET | News

Paytm has partnered with RBL Bank to provide its Soundbox solution and card machines to the bank’s merchant partners.

 

This aims to drive wide adoption of digital payments and offer improved payment solutions to more businesses, making transactions easy and secure. The companies also want to support more businesses with reliable digital payment solutions, helping them simplify transactions and grow their business.

Supporting businesses with digital solutions

Paytm’s Soundbox solution improves in-store payments by providing instant audio confirmations for every transaction. The Paytm NFC Card Soundbox has more features, offering tap-to-pay transactions using debit and credit cards, including payments for international tourists. The Soundbox supports multilingual audio alerts in 11 languages for convenience and building trust among customers and merchants. This aims to make digital payments more accessible and inclusive, reducing cash dependency for businesses of all sizes.

Merchants can accept payments from banks through UPI, RuPay Credit Card on UPI, UPI Lite, debit cards, credit cards, and EMI options. Paytm’s card machines, also known as EDC devices, further expand digital payment access by offering businesses a way of accepting payments while catering to diverse customer preferences.

Merchants with access to the Paytm for Business dashboard can access and track transactions in real time and benefit from instant settlements. This can help merchants gain insights into their payment processes and improve operations.

Paytm’s goal is to simplify processes, offering solutions that improve efficiency with instant settlements, EMI options, and diverse payment methods. By partnering with RBL Bank, the company can expand its solutions and support businesses of all sizes to accept digital payments with ease.

Through this collaboration, RBL Bank aims to offer merchants on their network advanced online payment solutions. This aligns with its vision to enable simple, secure and efficient transactions with offerings such as tap-to-pay enabled NFC Card Soundbox and Paytm card machines.


Source: Link


Keywords: banks, digital payments, partnership, merchant, financial services
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Paytm, RBL Bank
Countries: World
