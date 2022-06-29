Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Payset taps Banking Circle for global payments

Wednesday 29 June 2022 13:48 CET | News

US-based online payments platform Payset has chosen bank accounts from Banking Cirlce to offer convenient global payments.

Providing customers with multi-currency accounts, prepaid cards, and currency exchange services, Payset helps businesses hold, exchange, and move money around the world. Working with tech-led payments bank, Banking Circle, Payset aims to bring financial services up to speed with modern business by eliminating the expenses, delays, and red tape associated with moving money between currencies or across borders.

Payset’s officials explained that Banking Circle’s cloud-based payments technology via API means they can update and add to their payments offering quickly to ensure they continue to provide their customers with good quality services and the solutions they need.

Payset provides multi-currency IBAN accounts as well as payment and FX solutions to businesses around the globe. Focused on developing and cultivating long-term working relationships with business customers around the world and expanding into new markets and industries, Payset’s goal is to save customers money and time, and open up new regions and possibilities to their business.

The online payments platform has selected Banking Circle to provide it with the safeguarding accounts the institution requires for authorisation in the UK and EEA, as well as virtual IBAN solutions to deliver fast, low cost global payments for its customers.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: IBAN, partnership, cross-border payments, FX , prepaid card
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Banking Circle, Payset
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Banking Circle

|

Payset

|
Discover all the Company news on Banking Circle and other articles related to Banking Circle in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like