Payset taps Banking Circle for global payments

Providing customers with multi-currency accounts, prepaid cards, and currency exchange services, Payset helps businesses hold, exchange, and move money around the world. Working with tech-led payments bank, Banking Circle, Payset aims to bring financial services up to speed with modern business by eliminating the expenses, delays, and red tape associated with moving money between currencies or across borders.
Payset’s officials explained that Banking Circle’s cloud-based payments technology via API means they can update and add to their payments offering quickly to ensure they continue to provide their customers with good quality services and the solutions they need.
Payset provides multi-currency IBAN accounts as well as payment and FX solutions to businesses around the globe. Focused on developing and cultivating long-term working relationships with business customers around the world and expanding into new markets and industries, Payset’s goal is to save customers money and time, and open up new regions and possibilities to their business.
The online payments platform has selected Banking Circle to provide it with the safeguarding accounts the institution requires for authorisation in the UK and EEA, as well as virtual IBAN solutions to deliver fast, low cost global payments for its customers.
