Paysafe partners with Alchemy Pay

Thursday 25 July 2024 14:16 CET | News

Paysafe has partnered with Alchemy Pay, for the latter to access Paysafe’s suite of payment products for consumers to use their fiat funds to purchase crypto across 130 markets. 

 

In the deal’s first phase, Alchemy Pay has integrated with Paysafe to strengthen its solution for crypto exchanges, Web3 companies, and other crypto business partners, by providing their customers with a broad range of payment methods, including Paysafe’s Skrill and NETELLER digital wallets. 


Through a single integration with Paysafe, Alchemy Pay has incorporated Skrill, NETELLER, and various third-party local payment methods (LPMs) into its Fiat On-ramp solution.  

Skrill and NETELLER users across 130 countries can now easily use over 40 fiat currencies to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies through Alchemy Pay’s Fiat On-ramp product. In addition to utilising Paysafe’s digital wallets, Alchemy Pay leverages Paysafe’s Open Banking solution in the UK and 15 European countries, enabling customers to purchase crypto directly from their bank accounts. 

About Paysafe 

Paysafe is a payments platform serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 25 years of online payment experience, an annualided transactional volume of USD 140 billion in 2023, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. 

About Alchemy Pay 

Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, NFT Checkout, and Crypto Payments, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries. 

