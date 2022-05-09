|
News

Paysafe forms global payments partnership with Playtech

Monday 9 May 2022 14:32 CET | News

UK-based gambling technology company Playtech has partnered with Paysafe to offer the latter’s payment solution to iGaming operator customers.

Through a single, global streamlined integration with Paysafe’s API, operators in the UK and Europe will be able to leverage Playtech’s iGaming PAM, Information Management Solution (IMS) platform to access a range of Paysafe’s payment solutions, starting with payment acquiring and card processing, with Paysafe’s digital wallet services set to follow.

The partnership extension follows Paysafe and Playtech’s US integration with betPARX. Paysafe has supported the gaming operator’s traditional and alternative payment solutions for its iGaming brand Play Gun Lake in Michigan since Q2 2021 and, from Q1 2022, for its betPARX iGaming, and sportsbook app for both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The two companies bring together a combined 40+ years of industry experience and understanding of iGaming regulation across audiences and markets. With a technology-centred heritage, the two companies are focused on driving new innovations which offer player experience and are designed to support the growth of partner businesses.


More: Link


Paysafe

Playtech

