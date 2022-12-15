Payrow rolls out services that augment startups in the UK

Payrow helps startups plan and analyse financial streams, as well as efficiently track expenses via advanced digital tools that monitor all aspects of financing. These tools also come in handy during audits and in preparing tax returns.
Firstly, routine - generally, at the beginning of development, startups have a small team but many routine financial tasks like company registration, sorting revenue and costs, salaries, tax calculations, etc. Gradually, as a project scales up, so does the number of tasks.
Payrow has a deep understanding of how to deliver financial and growth services to startups. To increase a company’s efficiency, Payrow automates financial operations, including regular invoices, recurring and scheduled payments, reports compilation, income statements, management of incoming and outgoing expenses, and cash flow. By taking care of the tedious, Payrow allows startups to save time and avoid mistakes.
Secondly, there are complex structures - startups often have complex ownership structures, with new investors and beneficiaries joining in during project development. Payrow welcomes businesses with complex ownership structures and has a dedicated team on stand-by to understand and serve businesses that have more complex ownership structures. The team shares more than 3 decades of experience in working with companies of this kind, both in corporate and fintech environments.
Finally, expenses may give headaches - startups have to deal with a lot of recurring payments (servers, mail services, CRM). Typically, these payments are made using credit or debit cards, and this makes it difficult to control expenses. Payrow has solved this problem with its cost control services, namely subscription management.
If a startup's target audience hails from different regions of the world, then it needs to make international payments. With Payrow, they can make Eurozone and international money transfers in two clicks.
Another issue that startups face is pricing. Startup companies prefer to utilise cost-efficient services to make payments and manage their finances. Payrow guarantees transparent pricing and no hidden fees on international payments. For startups, there are three accessible plans, including a free option. However, companies also have the choice to get a custom-built plan tailored to the needs of their business.
Financial management for startups is crucial. The tools used in financial planning enable startups to maintain their financial health and aim towards sustainable development. The financial models employed by a startup also need to be accurate if they want potential investors to find them worthy of funding.
