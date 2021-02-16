|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

PayPoint boosts PayByLink solution to support financially vulnerable users

Tuesday 16 February 2021 15:36 CET | News

UK-based fintech PayPoint has announced that it will be boosting its digital solution PayByLink in a bid to offer greater support for the financially vulnerable users. 

The solution allows companies to send customised payment reminders by email or SMS. The new development in PayByLink Recurring Payments will now enable customers to decide whether to make a single, one-off payment or set up a recurring payment.

According to the company, PayByLink allows for integrations with the client’s system for sending automated SMS customer reminders and offers user-friendly payment optionality. The solution also aims to boost cash flow management and is fully PCI compliant.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: PayPoint, PayByLink, UK, recurring payment, financially vulnerable users
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like