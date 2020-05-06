Payments platform Mintoak secures funding from Pravega Ventures

India-based digital payments platform Mintoak has secured a funding of nearly INR 150 million (USD 1.9 million) in a pre-Series A funding round.
The funding round led by India-based stage venture capital fund Pravega Ventures.
Founded by former Visa executives, the payments solutions company offers a single view across all forms of payments to deliver reconciled statements to the merchant.
Mintoak intends to sue the fund raised to bolster the technology platform and hire more employees in order to grow the business.
