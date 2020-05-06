Sections
News

Payments platform Mintoak secures funding from Pravega Ventures

Wednesday 6 May 2020 14:43 CET | News

India-based digital payments platform Mintoak has secured a funding of nearly INR 150 million (USD 1.9 million) in a pre-Series A funding round.

The funding round led by India-based stage venture capital fund Pravega Ventures.

Founded by former Visa executives, the payments solutions company offers a single view across all forms of payments to deliver reconciled statements to the merchant.

Mintoak intends to sue the fund raised to bolster the technology platform and hire more employees in order to grow the business.

The startup aims to deliver a secure payment platform that can accept all types of digital payment products.
Mintoak has already received angel funding from some leading payments and consumer banking industry stalwarts as its angel investors.

Last year, fintech investments in India almost doubled to USD 3.7 billion from USD 1.9 billion the previous year.


More: Link


Industry Events

