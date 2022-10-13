Subscribe
News

Payload partners with SoftPro to digitise closing payouts

Thursday 13 October 2022 12:00 CET | News

US-based fintech Payload has started collaborating with Premier Data Services to launch an integration with SoftPro, a provider of escrow and closing software.

 

The integration will deliver secure, fully embedded electronic payments for real estate closing disbursements and payouts. At a typical real estate closing, seven to ten parties receive various payment types that may include broker/agent commissions, underwriter fees, title search fees, taxes, payoffs, and seller proceeds, among others, where traditionally, proceeds are issued through a mix of legacy check and wire payments.

 

Hurdles of the title payment landscape

 

Hurdles of the title payment landscape

Payload’s officials stated that the title industry is experiencing significant digital transformation with the introduction of RON, e-signature, and electronic content management. Yet the payment landscape remains heavily reliant on check and wire, presenting multiple inefficiencies at the most critical point of the transaction, the exchange of money. Wire transfers are oftentimes expensive, lack any meaningful reconciliation data, and remain the primary target for payment fraud.

According to American Land Title Association’s (ALTA) 2021 Wire Fraud and Cyber Crime Survey, title insurance professionals reported cyber criminals attempting to trick employees to wire funds to a fraudulent account in one-third of all real estate and mortgage transactions.

Check payments are notoriously manual and slow, and oftentimes lost or delayed due to mailing system inconsistencies. Check fraud is also on the rise, with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reporting a 65% increase in check scams since 2015 levels.

Automating the payment workflow in real estate

The Payload Payouts API is designed to harness the Automated Clearing House (ACH) and Real-Time Payments to send payments to any person or business. ACH transactions offer users built-in fraud protection through its inherent payment traceability and recourse features.

The Payload API offers many customisation capabilities that allows the company to design a fully embedded user experience. At a fraction of the cost of check or wire, SoftPro users can send same-day digital payments from within Premier Data Services’ system and enjoy several administrative and reporting features to automate the payment workflow from start to finish.

More details on Premier Data Services

Premier Data Services (PDS) is a SOC 2 Type 2-examined technology services provider specialising in managed services, cloud hosting, and network security. PDS has evolved into one of the settlement services industry’s go-to sources for IT support.

What does Payload do?

Payload is a financial technology platform that automates the flow of incoming and outgoing payments across numerous industries. Payload uses an API architecture to seamlessly integrate into key business platforms, streamlining historically manual payments using ACH, Real-Time Payments (RTP) and the major Card Networks. 

In 2020 Payload launched an initiative to digitise traditionally manual Earnest Money Deposits (EMD) for real estate transactions. Since then, the company has expanded to encompass all real estate transactions including agent invoicing and closing disbursements.


Payload

Premier Data Services

SoftPro

